Edman is still projected to serve as the Cardinals' primary second baseman this coming season but is prepared to put in time at other positions as well if necessary, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman has been a true jack of all trades for the Cardinals over his first two seasons, logging 37 appearances at second base, 86 at third base, 13 at shortstop and 34 in the outfield, the majority in right field. With long-time second baseman Kolten Wong signing with the Brewers this offseason, Edman appears to be a natural fit at the keystone, but Matt Carpenter's presence could factor into that equation. Manager Mike Shildt would like to keep Carpenter's bat in the lineup if the veteran distinguishes himself during spring training, and with the acquisition of Nolan Arenado, the latter's old third base spot is spoken for. Edman may therefore split some time at second with Carpenter, but he could shift to other positions when Shildt wants to keep both hitters in the lineup. Although the majority of his spring training reps have come at second thus far, he's also already put in some work tracking flyballs in the outfield.