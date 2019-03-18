Edman was scratched from Monday's spring game against the Phillies, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what forced Edman's removal from the lineup at this point, but an injury appears to be the most likely reason. Drew Robinson will start at second base in his stead.

