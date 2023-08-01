Edman (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Tuesday versus the Twins.

It will be Edman's first major-league game since he landed on the injured list in early July because of right wrist inflammation. He looks poised to serve as the Cardinals' primary shortstop after Paul DeJong was traded Tuesday to the Blue Jays, though top prospect Masyn Winn is said to be knocking on the door for a late-season promotion.