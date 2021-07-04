Edman went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday.
Edman's surge continued out of the top of the order, with Saturday's tally serving as his third multi-hit effort in the last five contests. The outfielder's current five-game hitting streak now includes Saturday's two doubles, a triple, four RBI, two walks, a pair of steals and four runs.
