Edman went 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and a walk Thursday in an 8-3 win against Arizona.

Edman once again was a catalyst from the leadoff spot, scoring the Cardinals' first run in the first inning and crossing the plate again in each of the second and sixth frames. The second baseman also drove in a pair of runs while notching his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Edman is thriving to begin the campaign, slashing .323/.425/.532 with three homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and four stolen bases across 74 plate appearances.