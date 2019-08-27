Edman went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in Monday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Edman continued swinging a hot bat Monday, picking up his fourth multi-hit game over the last five days. His OPS has jumped from .715 to .761 during that span to go along with 34 runs scored and 19 extra-base hits on the year.

