Edman went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and three runs in a win over the Reds on Friday.

Edman was a thorn in the side of Reds pitching throughout the night, setting the table effectively for both Marcell Ozuna and Paul Goldschmidt in the process. The rookie's defensive versatility -- he played both corner outfield spots Friday -- is helping to keep him in the lineup on an everyday basis, and he's now compiled four multi-hit efforts over his last six starts.