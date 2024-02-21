Edman (wrist) could be several weeks away from being cleared for full baseball activities, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman missed one workout with a stomach bug, but it's his surgically-repaired right wrist that has the Cardinals slow-playing him this spring. While Edman is able to go through normal fielding drills, he's currently limited to one-handed swings designed to build strength and range of motion in his wrist. He will eventually progress to soft toss and then batting practice before being cleared for game action. The Cardinals still believe Edman has enough time to be ready for Opening Day, but he seems to be working with a pretty tight window.