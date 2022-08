Edman went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.

Edman's double was just his second extra-base hit in August -- he's batted .278 (10-for-36) this month. He's also added three steals in 11 games, giving him 24 in 27 attempts this year. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be the preferred option at second base over Nolan Gorman since shortstop Paul DeJong rejoined the Cardinals' roster in late July.