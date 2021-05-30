site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Sits for first time
RotoWire Staff
Edman is out of the lineup Sunday at Arizona, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Edman started the first 52 games of the season and will receive the day off Sunday. Matt Carpenter will start at the keystone in the series finale for the Cardinals.
