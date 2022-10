Edman is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Pittsburgh, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman is on the bench for the third time in five games while Paul DeJong steps in for him at shortstop. Though he's limping to the finish line of the regular season with a .100/.229/.133 slash line over his last nine games, Edman may not be fully secure in an everyday role as the postseason approaches.