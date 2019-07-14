Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Sitting second straight day
Edman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With Matt Carpenter returning from the 10-day injured list following the All-Star break, Edman's opportunities could dwindle unless manager Mike Shildt is willing to confine Kolten Wong to the bench more regularly. Edman has produced three home runs and three steals through his first 22 games in the majors, but a .288 on-base percentage has limited the real-life impact of his counting-stats production. He'll sit for the second straight day while Carpenter starts at third base and Wong mans the keystone.
