Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Sitting Tuesday
Edman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Matt Carpenter (back) was placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday, and it will be Yairo Munoz, not Edman, who will get the start at third base and atop the order with lefty Wade LeBlanc set to serve as the primary pitcher for Seattle. Edman, a switch hitter, has done most of his damage against right-handed pitching so far, while Munoz is batting .283/.374/.453 for his career against lefties; it's possible the two operate in a platoon in Carpenter's absence. Edman has decent bat-to-ball skills and he runs pretty well, so even in a platoon role, he has appeal as a deep-league fill-in.
