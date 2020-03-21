Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Slated for ample playing time
Edman's likelihood of receiving ample playing time in both the infield and outfield increased with the release of Yairo Munoz on March 7, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Coming into spring training, Edman was already set to see plenty of action in 2020 after having logged time at second base, third base, shortstop and center field last season. The 24-year-old was highly productive at the plate as well with a .304/.350/.500 line across 92 games, and he was hitting .237 (9-for-38) with a double, a home run, six RBI, two walks, one stolen base and eight runs across 12 Grapefruit League games before spring training was paused.
