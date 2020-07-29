Edman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

The 25-year-old took Trevor May deep in the eighth inning for his first homer of the season. Edman has gone 5-for-18 through the Cards' first four games with four RBI, and the early returns suggest his impressive rookie campaign last year was no fluke.