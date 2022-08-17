Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.
Edman hadn't gone yard in over two months -- his last homer was June 14. Over the 48 games in between homers, he hit a meager .217 with 10 doubles, nine stolen bases, 12 RBI and 20 runs scored. The switch hitter isn't known for big power numbers, but he's usually a little more productive at hitting for contact. For the season, Edman sports a .256/.318/.370 slash line with eight long balls, 39 RBI, 72 runs scored, 24 stolen bases, 19 doubles and three triples in 111 games.