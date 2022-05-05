Edman went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Royals.

Edman has recorded five of his six steals this season in his last eight games, batting .333 (9-for-27) in that span. The second baseman's strong hitting of late has helped him regain a near-everyday spot atop the order. He's at a .308/.419/.474 slash line with three home runs, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored in 23 contests.