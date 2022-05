Edman is back in the starting lineup Thursday, playing second base and batting leadoff versus the Mets.

Edman missed Wednesday's loss to the Mets while dealing with calf soreness, but he'll be ready to go for Thursday's series finale. After batting .300 with five multi-hit games in April, the 27-year-old has produced a .233 average in May and hasn't had a multi-hit effort since May 5.