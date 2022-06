Edman went 1-for-5 with an RBI-single and a stolen base in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Edman now has 17 steals on the season to tie him for fourth in the majors. The 27-year-old second baseman has only been caught stealing twice this season and is on pace to well surpass his career-high 30 bags in 2021. With an impressive 89% stolen base success rate, the Cardinals should continue to give him free reign on the basepaths.