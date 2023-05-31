Edman went 0-for-2 with one run scored and one steal in Tuesday's victory over the Royals.

Though Edman went hitless on the day, he left his mark in the scorebook during the eighth inning, stealing second base after being walked and eventually coming in to score on a Nolan Gorman sacrifice fly. Edman has provided some versatility for fantasy managers in 2023 with six home runs and eight stolen bases through 54 games while slashing .259/.318/.443.