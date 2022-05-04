Edman went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Royals.
Edman missed one game with left hip flexor soreness. He was the only Cardinal to muster multiple hits in this contest. The second baseman is up to a .316/.409/.487 slash line with three home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored in 89 plate appearances. He was caught stealing for the first time this season, which puts him at 5-for-6 on the basepaths. Edman's strong hitting to begin 2022 has helped him regain the leadoff spot in the order after he lost it to Dylan Carlson during spring training.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Expected to be available Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not concerned about injury•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Managing hip flexor tightness•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Exits early Sunday•