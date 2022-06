Edman went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and three runs scored in Friday's 14-5 win over the Cubs.

Edman has posted four stolen bases in his last five games. The infielder is up to 14 steals in 15 tries this season while adding a sturdy .281/.353/.413 slash line, four home runs, 22 RBI and 41 runs scored through 51 contests.