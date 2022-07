O'Neill (hamstring) isn't expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old rejoined the team Thursday after a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis and appeared poised to be activated Friday, but he'll apparently have to wait. The reasoning for the delay remains unclear, and O'Neill should still be expected to return sometime this weekend until indicated otherwise.