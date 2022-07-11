O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) will take full batting practice and participate in throwing drills Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

O'Neill has been on the injured list since June 20 with a left hamstring strain, but it was a small tear as well as bruising to his left wrist that resulted in him being pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis a few days ago. Fortunately, O'Neill's ability to resume workouts less than a week later suggests he won't be in store for an extended absence. The Cardinals may want to send him back to Triple-A for another rehab game or two before activating him from the IL, but O'Neill at least looks like he has an outside shot at making it back prior to the All-Star break.