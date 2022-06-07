The Cardinals reinstated O'Neill (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Reliever Jake Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to clear room on the active roster for O'Neill, who returns to the big club after going 5-for-13 with a home run and a double during a three-game minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend. With one of their everyday corner outfielders back in action in O'Neill, the Cardinals will likely turn to Brendan Donovan to handle the other corner-outfield spot while Dylan Carlson (hamstring) remains on the shelf.
