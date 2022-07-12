O'Neill (hamstring) said his bruised right wrist checked out fine following a full workout Monday, potentially putting him on track to come off the 10-day injured list as soon as Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has received full medical clearance from the wrist injury as well as the left hamstring strain that initially forced him to the IL on June 20, but the Cardinals may want to see him play in at least one more rehab game in the minors before activating him. Whether he comes off the IL on Wednesday or later in the week, O'Neill should take back a full-time role in left field upon his return to the lineup.