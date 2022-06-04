O'Neill (shoulder) is unlikely to be activated until next weekend's series against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

He and Dylan Carlson (hamstring) each slotted in at designated hitter Friday in rehab games and will progress to playing the outfield this weekend. O'Neill went 3-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts in his first rehab game. Manager Oliver Marmol said he doubted that either O'Neill or Carlson would be ready to join the team in Tampa Bay for the series that runs Tuesday through Thursday of next week.