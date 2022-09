O'Neill was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Nationals due to neck stiffness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

O'Neill was removed from the Cardinals' lineup shortly after it was released, and he's apparently dealing with a neck issue. Manager Oliver Marmol said the outfielder is receiving treatment, but the Cardinals' skipper didn't sound too concerned about the issue. O'Neill should be considered day-to-day for now.