O'Neill's absence from the lineup Thursday against the Mets is due to a sore right shoulder, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The injury explains why O'Neill will be on the bench for the second straight game. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than soreness, he should be back in the lineup soon, but it's possible it develops into something which requires a trip to the injured list. It's unclear if the injury has bothered him all season, as he certainly hasn't hit as if he's fully healthy, slashing just .195/.256/.297.