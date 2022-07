O'Neill (hamstring) sustained a left wrist contusion when he was hit by a pitch during a rehab game Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill underwent testing that didn't reveal a fracture in his wrist, but he's dealing with some swelling. He was initially targeting a Friday return but will now be re-evaluated over the weekend. It's not yet clear whether the 27-year-old will be able to return during the Cardinals' weekend series against the Phillies.