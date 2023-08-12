O'Neill went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Royals.

O'Neill contributed a fifth-inning homer to the Cardinals' failed comeback effort. After battling knee tightness earlier in the week, he's been in the lineup in left field for two straight games, and it's encouraging he played the full game Friday despite the early lopsided score. The outfielder is slashing .247/.318/.416 with six homers, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases over 170 plate appearances this season.