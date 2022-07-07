O'Neill (hamstring) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Phillies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill reported to Triple-A Memphis this week for a rehab assignment and appears set to rejoin the Cardinals after going 3-for-7 with a double and an RBI in two games. The 27-year-old landed on the shelf with a hamstring strain June 20, so it's not a major surprise he won't require a significant rehab stint before being activated.