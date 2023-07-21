O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Cubs.

O'Neill made his return from a stint on the 60-day injured list due to a back injury. He played the full game in left field, which is expected to be his short-term spot in the lineup as he gets back up to speed. Through 30 games this season, he has a .234/.301/.351 slash line with two home runs, one stolen base, six RBI and 13 runs scored. He's also striking out at a 33 percent rate -- he has some work to do with plate discipline.