O'Neill is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill went 1-for-3 with walk during Game 1 and is now hitting .355 in eight games since returning from the injured list, but he'll receive a breather for Tuesday's nightcap. Juan Yepez will move out to left field while Albert Pujols serves as the designated hitter.