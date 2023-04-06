O'Neill's absence from the lineup Wednesday came after manager Oliver Marmol was critical of the outfielder's baserunning in Tuesday's game, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "There is a standard, and it's here," Marmol said Wednesday morning in his office, holding his left hand up to show the height of the standard. "You meet it, you play. You don't meet it, you don't play."

O'Neill was thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night and the skipper clearly did not like the effort on the play. O'Neill pushed back on the idea that he was not giving it his full effort. This is not what fans or fantasy managers want to see this early on in the season, and while this could blow over quickly, Marmol would not commit to O'Neill being back in the lineup Friday, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Dylan Carlson got the nod in center field Wednesday.