Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Two hits in MLB return
O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.
Just recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, O'Neill was immediately slotted into the lineup by interim manager Mike Shildt. The prodigious rookie had recently been on another one of his trademark home-run tears with the Redbirds, and with Tommy Pham having been dealt to the Rays at the deadline, O'Neill projects to have an extended opportunity to replicate the feat at the big-league level over the balance of the season.
