O'Neill (hamstring) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals hoped that O'Neill would be able to rejoin the team as early as Wednesday, but he'll spend at least one more day on the IL as a precautionary measure. It's possible that he'll be back in action for Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers.
