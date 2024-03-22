Scott is not included in the Cardinals' Opening Day roster projection by Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Scott entered camp with seemingly little-to-no shot to make the team, but his performance (.316/.409/.368, four steals) combined with injuries to Tommy Edman (wrist) and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) have put him very much in the conversation. However, with Dylan Carlson also having a good spring and Nootbaar not expected to miss much time, Scott could ultimately receive some more seasoning in the minors. The speedy Scott stole 94 bases between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield in 2023 and, if he indeed doesn't crack St. Louis' Opening Day roster, would be in line to begin 2024 at Triple-A Memphis.