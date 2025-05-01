Scott is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Cincinnati.
Scott played both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader and the Reds are sending lefty Andrew Abbott to the bump in Thursday's matinee, so it's a good time for the lefty-hitting Scott to receive some rest. Jose Barrero will start in center field and bat ninth for the Cardinals.
