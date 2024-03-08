Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak indicated Friday that Scott making the Opening Day roster remains unlikely even with Tommy Edman (wrist) and Lars Noobaar (ribs) likely unavailable, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

While Mozeliak didn't totally dismiss Scott's inclusion on the roster when the possibility was raised, he said Dylan Carlson and Alec Burleson would receive starter's reps in the outfield for the time being. The chances could increase if the timelines for Edman and Nootbaar are extended, but for now it doesn't appear the team is expecting either player to be out long. Scott is 3-for-16 with a couple stolen bases so far this spring.