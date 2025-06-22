Cardinals' Victor Scott: Sitting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Scott owns a .498 OPS over 80 plate appearances versus southpaws this season, and the Cardinals may look to shield him from those matchups moving forward. He'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Andrew Abbott on the mound for Cincinnati, paving the way for Jose Barrero to pick up a start in center field.
