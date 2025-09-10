Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back from suspension
Contreras (suspension) was added to the active roster and will bat fourth while starting at first base Tuesday against Seattle.
Contreras' six-game suspension was reduced to four games following an appeal, which will allow him to return for the second game of St. Louis' series against the Mariners. The 33-year-old's .786 OPS represents his worst mark since he joined the Cardinals in 2023, though he went 5-for-18 with a homer and five RBI across his last five games before serving his suspension.
