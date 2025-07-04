Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras (wrist) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Friday against the Cubs.
Contreras was held out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates due to a left wrist contusion, but he's good to go following Thursday's team off day. The 33-year-old has been productive at the plate since the start of June with nine doubles, five homers and an .878 OPS in 28 games.
