Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Marlins.

Contreras has rattled off three straight multi-hit efforts, going 8-for-12 with three doubles and a home run in that short span. The catcher has shown brief flashes of breaking out at times this season, but his valleys in production have tended to be much longer than his peaks. For the season, he's at a .234/.324/.401 slash line with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 34 runs scored, 19 doubles and five stolen bases through 77 contests. Contreras may actually face more of a challenge for playing time while Andrew Knizner (groin) is out, as prospect Ivan Herrera will need some at-bats while in the big leagues.