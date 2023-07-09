Contreras went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Contreras missed two games while recovering from a tooth procedure and made a big impact in his return. After a tumultous first three months in his Cardinals tenure went 11-for-17 (.647) over his last five contests heading into the All-Star break. The surge has him up to a respectable .240/.334/.419 slash line with 10 homers, 36 RBI, 35 runs scored, five stolen bases and 20 doubles through 79 contests overall.