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Cardinals' Yairo Padilla: Ready for rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Padilla (shoulder) has been sent to the Cardinals' Florida Complex League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment.

Padilla has been sidelined all season with a strained shoulder but has finally been cleared to test things out in a game atmosphere. The shortstop will likely play a few games with the FCL Cardinals before eventually being assigned to Single-A Palm Beach for his introduction to full-season ball. Padilla will turn just 19 later this month and hit .283/.396/.367 with 24 stolen bases last season in the FCL.

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