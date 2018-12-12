Casey Lawrence: Officially heads to Japan
Lawrence agreed to a contract with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp to play in Japan in 2019.
As expected, Lawrence will head overseas to play in Nippon Professional Baseball after being granted his release by the Mariners in late November. Across 11 relief appearances in 2018, he posted a 7.33 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.
