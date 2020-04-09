Cristian Hernandez: Linked to Cubs for $3.5 million
Hernandez is expected to sign with the Cubs for around $3.5 million once the 2020-21 international signing period begins, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
Hernandez is one of the top prizes in this year's international signing class. A 6-foot-2, 165-pound shortstop from the Dominican Republic, Hernandez has a chance to develop plus power to go with plus speed. He has a very quick bat and already showed easy over-the-fence power as a 15-year-old. It is unclear where he will end up defensively, but he is athletic enough to provide defensive value somewhere. The international signing period typically begins July 2, but MLB has the ability to delay the start date until as late as Jan. 15, 2021.
