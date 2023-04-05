Alzolay (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits across 2.2 innings of relief and earned the win Tuesday against the Reds. He struck out five.

Starter Hayden Wesneski didn't make it through five full innings, so Alzolay was needed for a bit of length, and he looked sharp outside of allowing a two-run home run to pinch hitter Stuart Fairchild. The righty made 21 starts for the Cubs back in 2021, though he's worked exclusively as a reliever the last two seasons. Alzolay figures to stay in that role for the foreseeable future.