Alzolay (2-1) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief and earned the win Wednesday against the Reds. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Starter Adrian Sampson departer after 2.2 innings due to right groin soreness, which forced Alzolay into the game early. The latter pitched well and picked up the win in Chicago's season-ending romp. Alzolay didn't debut until mid-September due to a lat strain, and he finished with a 3.38 ERA across 13.2 innings. The 27-year-old should be in the mix for a rotation spot to begin 2023 if he can remain healthy through the offseason and spring training.